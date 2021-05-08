Gardaí seize €200,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin
Woman (37) arrested at the scene but released without charge
The cannabis was found in a follow-up operation after another search earlier in the same week. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Gardaí have seized €200,000 worth of cannabis in a follow-up search in north Dublin on Saturday.
Last Wednesday, €72,000 worth of cannabis was seized during the search of a premises in Kilmore in an intelligence led operation that was part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime in the area
A 37-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and she was detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Ballymun Garda Station.
She was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
An additional €200,000 worth of cannabis was seized during a follow-up operation on Saturday.