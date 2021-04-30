Gardaí seize €1m of drugs and arrest three people in Co Meath

Over €1 million of suspected drugs have been seized by gardaí in Co Meath.

Three people were arrested by officers following the seizure of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during a number of searches on Thursday evening.

At about 9.20pm gardai intracepted a vehicle in Slane, Co Meath as a result of an intelligence-led operation. During the search of this vehicle, Gardaí discovered some €70,000 of suspected cocaine .

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene and she is currently being held Navan Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

In a follow up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, County Meath, later that evening, Gardaí seized some €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of tablets (suspected to be Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and some €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to forensic science ireland for analysis.

Gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press and other drug paraphernalia, documentation, and phones .

A woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s were arrested at the scene and both are being held at Kells Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.