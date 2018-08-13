Gardaí seize €192,000 worth of cannabis in Co Kerry

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants which they said were worth about €112,000 following the search of a house in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, on Sunday.

A further amount of suspected cannabis herb worth as much as €80,000 pending analysis was also seized.

Gardaí from the Killarney district said they executed a search warrant at 8pm and discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation. The combined value of plants and herb was about €192,000.

The scene was preserved for technical examination, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.