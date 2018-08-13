Gardaí seize €192,000 worth of cannabis in Co Kerry
No arrests after officers discover sophisticated grow house in Glenbeigh
Cannabis found by gardaí in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, on Sunday.
Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants which they said were worth about €112,000 following the search of a house in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, on Sunday.
A further amount of suspected cannabis herb worth as much as €80,000 pending analysis was also seized.
Gardaí from the Killarney district said they executed a search warrant at 8pm and discovered a sophisticated grow house in operation. The combined value of plants and herb was about €192,000.
The scene was preserved for technical examination, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.