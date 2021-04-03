Gardaí seize €160,000 after searching car in Athlone

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí and €160,000 seized following a stop-and-search operation on Friday night in the locality of Auburn Villas, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Shortly after 9.30pm, officers from the Crime and Drugs Unit in the midlands town stopped a car. Officers searched it and €160,000 cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle. The search was conducted under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of car, was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda station where he was detained. He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.