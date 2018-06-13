Gardaí seize 10 ‘high-value’ SUVs in organised crime inquiry

Gardaí and the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) have seized from a car dealership 10 “high-value” SUVs worth a total of at least €700,000, as part of an investigation into organised crime in Dublin.

The vehicles include eight high-end Range Rovers and two BMW X5s.

“Conservatively those vehicles are worth in excess of €70,000 each,” a Garda spokesman said.

The operation, which took place on Wednesday morning, was part of an ongoing joint investigation by Garda detectives, Cab officers and Revenue customs officers into a suspected organised crime gang based in west Dublin.

The vehicles were seized during a “customs control” visit to a motor dealership in the Killeen Road area, Dublin 10.