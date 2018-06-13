Gardaí seize 10 ‘high-value’ SUVs in organised crime inquiry
Vehicles worth an estimated €700,000 are taken from a Dublin car dealership
A redacted Garda photo of SUVs seized on Wednesday in west Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí and the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) have seized from a car dealership 10 “high-value” SUVs worth a total of at least €700,000, as part of an investigation into organised crime in Dublin.
The vehicles include eight high-end Range Rovers and two BMW X5s.
“Conservatively those vehicles are worth in excess of €70,000 each,” a Garda spokesman said.
The operation, which took place on Wednesday morning, was part of an ongoing joint investigation by Garda detectives, Cab officers and Revenue customs officers into a suspected organised crime gang based in west Dublin.
The vehicles were seized during a “customs control” visit to a motor dealership in the Killeen Road area, Dublin 10.