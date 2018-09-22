Gardaí seize €1.2m in Wexford stop-and-search action

Gardaí have seized €1.2m after stopping two motorists in Wexford town today and arresting three men on suspicion of money laundering offences. A fourth was, subsequently, also detained.

As part of their inquiries targeting organised crime, investigating officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road at 10.45am. In the course of this stop-and-search operation the cash was uncovered.

The four suspects are aged 47, 38, 29 and 44. They are being held at Wexford Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Following the seizure, further searches were carried out in Dublin. This resulted in what gardaí referred to as “a very significant sum of cash” being confiscated.

Following the Wexford and Dublin operations, head of Special Crime Operations Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said “depriving organised crime groups of the proceeds of their criminal activity is a particular priority” for the force.