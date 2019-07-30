Gardaí seeking gang of men after girl allegedly raped in Courtown

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the alleged rape of a juvenile girl in Co Wexford.

In a statement on Tuesday, gardaí said they were investigating “an incident of a serious nature” that is reported to have occurred on Sunday at approximately 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Gorey, Co Wexford.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly anyone who was in the in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday who observed any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí,” the statement said.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident no further information is currently available. Investigations are ongoing.”

The Irish Times understands that up to three or four men may have been present when the attack took place, although detectives have not yet established the precise roles played by each of the men.

The girl was with two other juvenile girls. All three are in their teens and are from Dublin.

It is believed the girls informed their parents of the attack who then contacted gardaí and reported the allegation.

The area where the attack is alleged to have taken place was immediately sealed off while a forensic and technical examination was conducted. Specialist gardaí spent a number of hours combing the scene for evidence.

It is understood gardaí have made initial enquiries with the girls but that more detailed interviews with specialist interviewers have yet to take place. This is in order to allow for the initial shock of the incident to subside.

As a result, detectives have yet to establish the facts of the case. There have been no arrests so far and gardaí said they do not have a description of the alleged attackers.

Locals expressed shock on Tuesday as news of the incident spread. Courtown is an area that is popular with tourists and young people due to its nearby beaches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.