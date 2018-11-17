Gardaí seeking dash-cam footage after killing linked to Kinahan-Hutch feud

Gardaí are appealing for dashboard camera footage in relation to the murder of a 50-year-old man outside his home in Co Kildare on Thursday night, which they believe is the latest killing in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Clive Staunton (50), a father-of-one and widower, was shot dead in the Glen Easton housing estate in Leixlip at about 9.15pm. Mr Staunton, originally from the north inner city, was returning home from the Republic of Ireland’s soccer match at the Aviva stadium in Dublin, where he was working as a street trader.

Garda sources said Mr Staunton was shot in the head. Gardaí and emergency services were notified immediately and Mr Staunton was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí said one line of Garda inquiry was that his murder was related to the Kinahan-Hutch feud, which has claimed 18 lives over the last three years. It is understood Mr Staunton was a member of the extended Hutch family.

In a briefing to reporters on Friday afternoon, Supt Gerry Wall said Mr Staunton was not involved in any criminality of which they are aware.

Supt Wall said Mr Staunton’s father, Stan, was in the house when his son was shot dead outside and that no firearm had yet been recovered.

He said Mr Staunton finished up at his stall at the Beggar’s Bush junction at 8pm on Thursday and drove his white Mercedes van with distinctive red lines (96-D-22788) from Bath Avenue to his house.

Gunman approached

He arrived at his home in Glen Easton estate between 9pm and 9.15pm.

“As he left his van to enter into his house, a gunman approached him and shot him on several occasions and left him to die on the roadway outside his house,” Supt Wall said at Leixlip Garda station on Friday.

The officer said gardaí were seeking dash-cam footage of Mr Staunton’s van and also a silver/grey Volvo S40 car, which was recovered on Thursday night in Manor Kilbride, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí believe the Volvo S40 may have taken the gunman to and from the scene.

Supt Wall said gardaí were “certainly” investigating if and why Mr Staunton left his stall early, before the soccer game had finished.

“As we know people do things for various different reasons.”

He said 30 detectives and uniformed members of the Garda worked throughout Thursday night.

Followed home

Scenarios being looked at by gardaí include whether Mr Staunton was followed home from Bath Avenue.

He said dash-cam footage was “vital” to their investigations and all information received will be treated with “absolute confidentiality”.

“All murder is brutal and callous and we are always reliant on the public.

“They’ve yet to let us down and it’s through their support and the use of the Confidential Information Line (1800 666 111) or indeed Leixlip Garda station (01 666 7800) where all or any information they might give us will be treated with complete confidentiality.”

In the past, the Kinahan gang has targeted members of the Hutch family or associates even though many of the victims were not involved in organised crime or feuding.

In response, the Garda had put in place a major operation in Dublin city centre and in some suburbs where some of the key gang figures live and that effort had quelled the violence.

Convictions

A number of senior gang members have been convicted for their role in feud killings and others had fled abroad to hide from their rivals and the Garda.

While Thursday night’s murder would be the first Kinahan-Hutch feud killing since January, it has given rise to fears about a renewal of violence from the dispute.

The alarm was raised immediately the shooting occurred and gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene where Mr Staunton was pronounced dead a short time later.

His remains were left in situ overnight and there was due to be a preliminary examination of the scene by a pathologist before the body was removed for a postmortem, which was expected to show he was shot in the head.