Gardaí seek witnesses to stabbing outside Clontarf Dart station

A man was hospitalised after being stabbed several times in the face outside a Dart station last week.

The incident occurred at Clontarf Road in north Dublin at about 8pm on Thursday.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was cut a number of times and managed to get to the nearby Clontarf Garda station from where he was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

Although no motive has been given it is not believed to have been a random attack.

Gardaí launched an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the time and may have observed anything related to this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to motorists who were in this area at the time with dash cams to make contact.

Anyone with information can call Clontarf Garda station at (01) 666 4800, the confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.