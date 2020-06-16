Gardaí seek witnesses to sex attack on woman in Sandycove

Gardaí investigating a sexual assault on a young woman in Sandycove, south Dublin, have urged potential witnesses to come forward.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was attacked in the early hours of Monday, May 25th, close to the seafront in the south Dublin suburb.

Gardaí believe there were very few people in the area at the time but have urged anyone who was working as taxi or delivery driver, or anyone out walking or running at the time, to come forward.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the seafront between midnight and 1.30am, especially those who may have been recording on a dashcam or other devices.

The criminal investigation has been ongoing since the day of the attack and gardaí have reviewed available CCTV footage from the area.

The woman underwent an examination after the assault.

Gardaí are especially keen to speak to a man identified as a person of interest in the inquiry and who they know was in the area around the time. Detectives now need to identify him as part of the criminal investigation.

He was alone in the area around the time of the attack and was described as a white male, of average build and with dark hair. He was approximately 5’7” in height and at the time he was seen in the area around the time of the attack he was wearing a hoodie top.

The investigation is being carried out by gardaí at Dún Laoghaire Garda station who can be contacted on (01) 666 5000.

Witnesses and anyone who believes they may know the man who feels they have relevant information about the crime can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.