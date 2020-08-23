Gardaí seek owners of 32 dogs seized in north Dublin

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs in north Dublin that are are believed to have been stolen, and have been valued at more than €120,000.

The dogs were seized after searches at Stockhole, Cloghran in Swords at approximately 1pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said received a call in relation to unusual activity in the area and as a result of further enquiries at the location, they sought a Section 48 search warrant which was executed by a number of gardaí attached to Swords and Malahide Garda stations. Two Dog Wardens assisted gardaí in the search.

Some of the dogs seized by gardaí. Photograph: Garda/Facebook

A total of 32 dogs were seized from the property consisting of three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds. The dog wardens estimated the monetary value of all the dogs would be in excess of €120,000, gardaí said.

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they were being cared for and the owners of the dogs were due to be verified via their microchips, gardaí said.