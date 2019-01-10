Gardaí seek four teenagers after man assaulted in Lucan

Gardaí are searching for four teenagers who are wanted in connection with a vicious attack on a man in west Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim (31) was left with severe facial injuries after the incident which happened as he was walking home alone from work at about 4.30pm in the Penny Hill area of Lucan.

It is understood that one of the youths bumped into the man as he walked through the Castle Riada estate, leading to a verbal altercation before the four teens then attacked him.

The man was hit in the face before falling to the ground and receiving multiple kicks to the head. The gang fled and a passerby came to the aid of the victim and called an ambulance.

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

Gardaí in Lucan have appealed for witnesses to the attack to contact them at Lucan Garda station on (01) 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.