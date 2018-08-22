Gardaí seek attacker after man stabbed in Limerick pub

Gardaí said they are following a definite line of enquiry after a man sustained “apparent” stab wounds inside a pub in Limerick last night.

According to local sources, a man burst into the North Star pub, Thomondgate, and stabbed the victim a number of times in the chest before fleeing.

The victim is known to gardaí and has at least one conviction for possessing drugs for sale or supply, according to sources.

Gardaí are now hunting for the attacker who fled the pub immediately after.

“Gardaí in Henry St are investigating an assault incident that occurred at a public house in Thomondgate at approximately 8.45pm, the 21st August 2018,” a Garda spokesman said.

“A man in his late 30s received apparent stab wounds and was brought to University Hospital Limerick. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening,” the spokesman said. “No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

Minor stab injury

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

A second man - who gardaí believe had tried to come to the victim’s aid - sustained a minor stab injury, and was also taken by to the same hospital.

Gardai are canvassing CCTV from the pub and surrounding area as part of their investigation, said Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street Garda station, who is leading the investigation.

It is understood there were a number of people in the pub when the incident occurred.

“We are following a definite line of inquiry,” a Garda source said.

In a separate and unrelated incident, a man in his 20s is fighting for his life after he was reportedly stabbed in the head at a house in Caherdavin, in Limerick, in the early hours of Monday morning. The man is said to be in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

A second man who suffered stab wounds in the same incident is being treated for less serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061-456980.