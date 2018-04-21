Gardaí searching for two teenagers and man missing in Dublin, Cork

Gardaí are looking for help in finding three missing people in Dublin and Cork.

A 17-year-old girl, Wiktoria Swierczynska, has been missing in Dublin since Friday morning.

Wiktoria was last seen early on Friday morning in Carrickmines. She is 5ft 3in tall with long blonde hair. She was wearing a green jumper, white pop shirt and black trousers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000.

Also missing in Dublin is a 63-year-old man who was last seen last week.

Michael Edmonds who has been missing since April 11th

Gardaí in Walkinstown are looking for the public’s help in finding Michael Edmonds who is described as 5ft 11in in height of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes. “While it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket,” a Garda spokesman said.

“ He has access to a 03 D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant,” he added. He has been missing since April 11th.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 6666200 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile 16-year-old Robert Hanratty is missing from Youghal since the afternoon of April 15th.

Robert Hanratty is missing since April 15th

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and white runners. It is believed that he may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone who has seen Robert or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550 or any Garda station.