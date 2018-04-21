Gardaí searching for teenager and man missing in Dublin, Cork

Gardaí are looking for help in finding missing people in Dublin and Cork.

A 17-year-old girl, Wiktoria Swierczynska, has been missing in Dublin since Friday morning.

Wiktoria was last seen early on Friday morning in Carrickmines. She is 5ft 3in tall with long blonde hair. She was wearing a green jumper, white pop shirt and black trousers when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-6665000.

Also missing in Dublin is a 63-year-old man who was last seen last week.

Michael Edmonds, who has been missing since April 11th

Gardaí in Walkinstown are looking for the public’s help in finding Michael Edmonds, who is described as 5ft 11in in height, of medium build, with grey/dark hair and blue eyes.

“While it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of going missing, he normally wears blue/dark jeans and a casual jacket,” a Garda spokesman said.

“He has access to a 03 D registered silver Mitsubishi Galant,” he added. Mr Edmonds has been missing since April 11th.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01-6666200 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Robert Hanratty, who was missing from Youghal since the afternoon of April 15th, has been located.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.