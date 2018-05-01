Gardaí searching for missing woman find body in Sligo

Gardaí have discovered a body in their search for missing woman Natalia Karaczyn in Co Sligo.

It was found in an area of open ground near Carns on Tuesday morning.

The body has not yet been formally identified and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene.

Ms Karaczyn (30) was last seen at her home in Crozon Park on Sunday morning and gardaí had said they were concerned for her safety.

A man arrested in relation to her disappearance was released at 5am on Tuesday and a file is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday and held under Section Four of Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Ballymote Garda Station.