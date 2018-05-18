Gardaí searching for Dublin boy (14) missing since Saturday

Gardaí are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Dublin. Jamie Walsh was last seen in west Dublin last Saturday.

The teenager, who is from Clondalkin, has been the subject of repeated missing person’s appeals over the last year.

Several appeals were issued in April after he had been missing for three weeks. Last December, an appeal was launched after he went missing having been seen boarding a bus in Mullingar bound for Dublin.

The latest appeal has been issued as gardaí say the boy was last seen in Tallaght last Saturday at 1pm.

He is described as being 5ft 4in with brown hair and slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on (01) 666-6000.