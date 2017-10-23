Gardaí searching for armed man in Tallaght after number of incidents

Gardaí say they are responding to reports of a number of incidents involving a man carrying a firearm in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

Searches have focused mainly on the Jobstown area so far but the individual in question has not yet been located, and gardaí say the operation also encompasses the wider Tallaght area.

The incidents are not thought to be related to any gangland criminal activity, and gardaí are said to be operating on the premise that the armed man in question is a rogue individual.

Chopper's out anyway! Seen from old bawn direction! pic.twitter.com/weHaOJeH34 — Amy Moriarty (@theyogarunner) October 23, 2017

#Breakingnews.All major #Garda armed units are presently in Tallaght looking for a man with machine gun involved in "incidents" earlier.. pic.twitter.com/xgwabfNGIO — Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) October 23, 2017

Members of the public made reports to gardaí after coming into contact with the man, and the incidents have been described as “serious”.

A large number of Garda units are currently patrolling the area, although little detail is available in relation to the operation as yet.

A brief statement released this morning said: “Following a series of incidents in Tallaght this morning 23rd October 2017, Gardaí are currently carrying out searches of the area for a man who is believed to be armed.”

Members of the public with any information on the incidents or who see anything suspicious are asked to call Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or emergency numbers on 999 or 112.

More to follow…