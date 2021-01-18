Gardaí search for three youths after woman attacked with knife

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman was attacked by three youths while she was out for a walk in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on Friday evening.

The 30-year-old woman was walking through a tunnel beside the GAA park in the town when she was hit from behind by one of the male teenagers.

She was then pushed to the ground and kicked several times. One of the youths also attacked her with a knife which cut through the woman’s jacket and left her with a minor wound, the Garda said in a statement.

Injuries

The woman, who is a mother of three and lives locally, was left with a number of injuries including several bruises and a cut lip. The three attackers fled the scene after she pushed one of them over.

A passer-by who heard the woman’s screams called the Garda which arrived a short time later and escorted her home. She was later treated by paramedics.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward, along with anyone who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm and 6.20pm on Friday.

Those with information can contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01-8020510, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.