Gardaí search Blanchardstown centre for armed teenager

Gardaí who shut down Blanchardstown shopping centre in Dublin earlier this evening were responding to reports that a missing Co Clare teenager who was armed had been sighted there.

The centre was searched by armed gardaí a number of times from 5.30pm but at around 8pm staff were cleared to re-enter the premises.

The young man has not been found in the shopping centre but it remains closed to the public.

It is understood gardaí were responding to a credible sighting of the missing teenager in a nearby carpark when they shut down the centre.

Earlier in the day, the Garda Press Office issued a statement saying gardaí in Ennis were appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old missing since Tuesday.

The statement said he was last seen at his home in Ennis at approximately 10am on Tuesday.

“He may be in possession of a green rucksack”, the statement said, and is “believed to be armed and the public are asked not to approach him, but should contact Gardaí at Ennis Garda station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112”.

It is understood the firearm is a licensed .22 rifle and he is in possession of a number of rounds of ammunition.

A number of Garda units had blocked entrances to the Dublin shopping centre and routes leading to it from around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

It remained unclear at the time what was going on for a period, and gardaí said they could not comment for “operational reasons”.

An eyewitness said there were three to four armed gardaí at all the shopping centre exits and shoppers were leaving the centre calmly at around 6.30pm. There was no sense of panic, he said.

One shopper said she was inside the centre with friends when gardaí arrived at about 5.30pm.

“The guards just came in and started telling everyone to get out. Nobody knew what was going on,” she said.

“Some people were calm and some people were just scared.”

Another woman said armed gardaí had quickly sealed every entrance, including delivery areas.

Two shop workers waiting outside said they had been asked to leave the centre at about 6.20pm.

“It was calm. The shopping centre was just empty; you’d notice one or two people walking towards the entrance but that was about it,” said Tara O’Connor.

Her colleague Shauna O’Byrne said: “We’re just waiting around to see what happens. We don’t really know what to think.”