Gardaí say outdoor drinking in temporary seating areas illegal

Gardaí have confirmed pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in the temporary seating areas which have been established outside many premises recently.

Local councils across the country have granted licensed premises permission to set up seating areas on the streets or paths in front or their businesses until indoor drinking and dining is permitted again.

Fenced off seating areas where customers can order and consume drinks have appeared in front of many pubs.

However, according to the Garda, these areas are not covered by the alcohol licences originally issued by the District Court, meaning the sale of of alcohol for consumption within them is illegal.

“Outlets selling food or beverages are currently restricted to business on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises,” a Garda spokeswoman said, citing the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations 2021 which remains in effect.

Indoor drinking and dining remains banned under Covid restrictions until July 5th under the Government’s reopening plan.

The Garda did not respond to queries on whether it will enforce the ban on drinking in temporary outdoor areas. However RTÉ has reported several pubs in Galway have been informed by gardaí that they are in breach of the health restrictions.

“Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence which occurs,” the spokeswoman said.

The Garda said licenses to sell alcohol are issued by the District Court. “The application for a licence to sell alcohol is accompanied by the lodgement of inter alia a site plan highlighting the specified area to which the licence will apply.

“The licensee is licensed to sell intoxicating liquor to a person to consume the alcohol within that highlighted area only, any other sales are on a take away basis only.”

Management of local public spaces is primarily a matter for the relevant local authority, it said.

“Local authorities may provide permission for additional seating space outside of licensed premises, but these spaces are not covered for the consumption of alcohol by the licence issued by the District Court.

The Garda added that local authorities in many areas have passed bye-laws which restrict alcohol consumption in public places.

“As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces.”

Under the current guidelines issued by the Government, up to six people can gather at a table for outdoor drinks or dining. Unlike previous versions of the regulations, there is no time limit and no obligation on patrons to order food with their drinks.