Gardaí say 13 pubs may face criminal charges over Covid-19 breaches

Gardaí have begun 13 criminal investigations into pubs breaching the Covid19 measures and are preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Headquarters has confirmed that all of the pubs where problems were discovered were serving alcohol without serving food, which was one of the conditions of the re-opening of pubs that served food.

However, it reported the “vast majority” of pubs and restaurants selling alcohol were in compliance with all measures when they were visited by Garda members during “thousands” of inspections since the start of July.

Similarly, gardaí working on the localised lockdown in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois had also found overwhelming compliance from members of the public.

However, Garda sources pointed out they had no powers to close a pub for breaching Covid-19 measures and they were unclear what a publican breaching public health measures could be prosecuted for.

The same sources added gardaí working on the three-county lockdown had no enforcement powers when they encountered people at checkpoints who were ignoring the advice to stay in their home county unless they had a work-related or urgent reason.

However, pubs and other businesses in the three counties were ordered to close and gardaí could prosecute business owners or other staff flouting that ban, though no such cases have been reported.

Issuing its weekly update on its Covid-19 policing operation, Garda Headquarters said 354 checkpoints were conducted last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and surrounding counties in a bid to encourage compliance with the localised lockdown. Of those checkpoints, some 164 were in the three counties and 190 were in surrounding counties.

From 9pm last Friday until Sunday night, gardaí had carried out “thousands” of checks on licenced premises.

From Tuesday, August 11th, to Sunday, August 16th, there had been 13 potential breaches found on licenced premises, bringing to 138 the number of licenced premises breaches discovered since July 3rd.

In all of the new cases last week “gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold”.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey welcomed the continued high level of compliance among licensed premises.

“However, there remains a minority who are putting their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19,” he said, adding all members of the public needed to now flatten the “new curve” of the virus.

“Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.”

Gardaí are continuing to operate a new Covid-19 contingency roster. This involves most Garda frontline personnel working 12-hours shifts for four days followed by a four-day break.

That roster, which has increased working hours in the Garda by about 25 per cent, has been extended to the end of the year for the two Covid-19 operations - Operative Navigation, for licenced premises, and Operation Fanacht for lockdown measures.