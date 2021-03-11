Gardaí resume work in searching for torso of boy who was murdered

A Garda team has resumed work on Thursday in searching for the torso of a boy who was murdered before his remains were dismembered.

Garda sources said the search was expected to continue for several days, after beginning on Wednesday, and that a thorough examination of a very large area was under way.

Due to legal restrictions arising from a court ruling, the murdered boy cannot be named and other details about the case cannot be disclosed at this time.

The searching under way includes Garda divers entering the drains system on and around the land, which is next to a local authority housing estate, as gardaí believe great efforts may have been made to conceal the torso.

This includes the possibility the torso was concealed in the drainage system or buried in some way on the site.

Gardaí want to find the body part and return it to the boy’s family for burial with the rest of his remains. However, the criminal investigation continuing into the boy’s murder will also be informed by pathology and the investigation team is hopeful that if the torso was found it could be examined by a pathologist.

In that way, a set of complete postmortem results would be available to Garda investigators and for presentation as evidence in any future court actions, if they arise.

Waste ground

A very large area of waste ground beside a local authority estate in the north-east was set to remain sealed off for the duration of the search and will be guarded overnight between the search operations by day.

While the search involves uniformed gardaí, specialist units have also been draft in to aid the operation and to ensure the area, above and below ground, has been thoroughly searched for the torso by the time the operation is complete.

“When this is over, either we would want to find the torso or be absolutely certain that it isn’t there, so to have that level of certainty in a area this size you need to have specialists and you need to spend as much time as it takes,” said one Garda source.

In reply to queries Garda Headquarters said the local gardaí were being assisted by the “Louth Divisional Search unit, Garda Dog Units, Garda Water Units and the Technical Bureau from Garda Headquarters”.

The boy was murdered in recent years in the same region as the search was now under way and his remains were dismembered. However, while most of his body parts were found by gardaí, his torso has never been recovered.

Gardaí investigating the teenager’s murder have carried out a number of searches for the boy’s torso in the period since his killing, the latest of which got under way on Wednesday.

The Garda team has received information several times about the possible location of the torso but to date searches at those sites have not been successful.

The search now under way is based on further intelligence received by the Garda, which the force was treating as credible and believes warrants a very thorough search over a number of days.

While it was not immediately clear how long the search would continue, Garda sources said it would be “several days” and that the operation may continue into the weekend.