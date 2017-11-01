Gardaí responding to incident at Blanchardstown centre

A number of garda units have responded to an incident at Blanchardstown shopping centre in Dublin, believed to involve an armed individual.

The exact circumstances of the developing situation remain unclear and gardaí said they could not comment for “operational reasons”.

It is understood people are being prevented from entering the centre due to the presence of an armed individual but the details have not been confirmed.

Gardaí are currently monitoring the flow of people in and around the centre.

An eye witness said there were three to four armed gardaí at all the shopping centre exits and shoppers were leaving the centre calmy at around 6.30pm. There was no sense of panic, he said.

There are also several garda cars on approach routes to the centre.

...more to follow