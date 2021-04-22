Gardaí renew Child Rescue Ireland alert for missing girl (14)

An emergency Garda alert to find a missing 14-year-old girl, and to locate an 18-year-old man she is with, remains active after efforts to find them across the island of Ireland were not successful.

The Irish Times understands while Svetlana Murphy and Nojus Maculevicius have been traced to Northern Ireland, after confirmed sightings of the car they are travelling in, gardaí were concerned they may be planning to go to Britain.

A decision was taken to issue a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert after midnight into Thursday morning as efforts to find the missing girl became more urgent.

Nojus Maculevicius

The alert applies to Svetlana, as she is a child, but gardaí are also trying to find Mr Maculevicius and have appealed to both of them to come forward, or at least make contact with their families or gardaí.

“Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána now have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Svetlana,” the Garda said in a CRI alert, 10 of which had been issued up to 8.30pm on Thursday.

Garda Headquarters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park re-issued the alert every two hours, as is standard under the CRI system, with Supt Liam Geraghty also speaking in the media to urge Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius to make contact.

tweet A CRI alert remains in place.



An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts Svetlana Murphy.



The Hyundai Veloster car (Reg: 132 - D - 13518) was seen in the greater Belfast area at 5:35pm yesterday, Wednesday 21st April 2021. pic.twitter.com/KGkA0GlQSd — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 22, 2021

Similar appeals were also ongoing in Northern Ireland, through the PSNI, as part of what has become an urgent cross-Border operation.

In the tenth alert, gardaí urged the pair to “let us know “ their whereabouts “so we can reunite you with your families.”

The silver Hyundai Veloster car the two are believed to be travelling in. Photograph: Garda press office

The appeal to members of the public who saw Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius was to contact gardaí immediately rather than approach them or their car as gardai were trained to deal with such situations.

“Our understanding at the moment is Svetlana and Nojus are still on the island of Ireland. We are trying to get an appeal out to Svetlana herself or Nojus and to the public,” said Supt Geraghty of Garda Headquarters.

The silver Hyundai Veloster car the two are believed to be travelling in. Photograph: Garda press office

Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, Co Louth, at about 4pm on Monday and has not been seen since by her family. She is described as 5ft 1ins in height and is of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Mr Maculevicius was described by gardaí as being 6ft in height and is of slim build. He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven. He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Svetlana and Mr Maculevicius, who are well known to each other socially, have been travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, registration 132-D-13518.

Gardaí have established they travelled from Blackrock to Newry, Co Down, on Monday, and were sighted there at approximately 7pm. The car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday, though there are no confirmed sightings of them since then and approximately seven hours after that last sighting the first CRI alert was issued.

CRI alerts were introduced in the Republic in 2013 and are used by the Garda to share information about children who have been abducted or are missing or are simply unaccounted for. They are used in cases where there is a concern for the safety and welfare of a child.

They involve press releases, or alerts, being published by gardaí, with detailed information about the people being sought.

The aim of the alerts is to spread information across the media and social media so that children can be located.