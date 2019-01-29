Gardaí renew appeal over murder of Co Donegal man 14 years ago

Gardaí have renewed their appeal over the murder of a man in Co Donegal 14 years ago.

Shaun Duffy (36) was killed in his house in Meenacross, outside Dungloe, in January 2005.

He was attacked and fatally injured as he returned home at around 2.30am after a night out.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for information in the case and say that a number of people have yet to come forward “who may now be in a position to assist”.

A spokesman said: “It is never too late to do the right thing and assist in bringing Shaun’s killer or killers to justice.

“Gardai would like to thank all those who came forward and assisted with the investigation to date.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53114 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.–PA