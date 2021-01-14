Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to fatal Co Kerry road crash

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses of a road crash in Co Kerry which left a woman in her 80s dead.

The collision, involving two cars, happened on the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross at 4.15pm on Tuesday.

A passenger from one of the cars, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time after the crash.

The driver of this car and the remaining passenger, along with the driver of the second car were also taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries. One of the drivers has since been released.

Gardaí­ are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the locale of the N22 Killarney-Tralee Road at the time of the collision to make it available to investigators.

In particular, gardaí­ are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed unusual driving behaviour on approach routes to Lawlor’s Cross from the Killarney direction between 4pm and 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.