Gardaí release woman arrested over suspected murder of couple

A woman arrested in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of a couple five years ago has been released without charge.

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane were reported missing from Co Meath in April 2015.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested on Saturday and held under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ashbourne station.

Following her release on Sunday, gardaí said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detectives believe Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane, a Latvian national, were killed by a criminal gang which feared they were about to go to the gardaí and link the gang to a drug-related gun murder in 2014.

While the bodies of the missing couple have never been found, the case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2016 and has been under investigation since then, including a cold case review.

A number of arrests have been previously made in relation to the investigation, with four people held for questioning in July released without charge.