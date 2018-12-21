Gardaí release two men arrested over Roscommon violence

Two men arrested in connection with an attack on security workers who evicted the occupants of a Co Roscommon home have been released.

Gardaí suspected the arrested men were part of a 20-strong group who attacked the house with baseball bats and a firearm last Sunday and assaulted eight security workers. They were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Castlerea Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act 1939.

A firearm was also recovered during the investigation although it is not clear if this was the same one used in the attack.

The men, aged in their 50s and 60s, were questioned on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, including burning out four vans and two cars.

They were released without charge on Friday morning. Gardaí say a file is being prepared for the DPP which will direct if there is to be any charges.

“The investigation is ongoing and gardaí wish to renew their appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact us here at Castlerea Garda station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” a Garda spokesman said.

During the attack, a dog was fatally injured and six vehicles owned by the security workers were set alight. Gardaí believe the gang arrived at the scene in a cattle truck.

A number of searches took place in counties Dublin, Meath and Roscommon on Monday and Wednesday. As well as the truck and firearm, gardaí have also taken mobile phones and documents for examination.

After the attack, the security workers were either taken to hospital or fled the house in Falsk. On Monday, the McGann siblings moved back into the property.

On Thursday, the Private Security Authority announced it was investigating the conduct of the security company which evicted the McGanns and took possession of the house on behalf of KBC on Wednesday last week.

The investigation by the authority, which has the power to bring people before the courts to face charges, has been under way since last weekend.

The authority’s inquiry is focused on the men’s activities in the days after the eviction, rather than during the eviction itself.