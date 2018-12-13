Gardaí release man questioned over woman’s farm death

A man arrested over the death of an elderly woman following an incident on a farm earlier this year has been released from custody without charge.

The suspect, aged in his 50s, was arrested in Co Galway on Tuesday morning.

Chrissie Treacy (75) died after being struck by an agricultural vehicle at her farm at Boula, near Portumna, on April 27th.

The single woman was living alone and, according to locals, a teleporter vehicle was believed to have been working on the farm when the incident occurred.

A Garda forensic team and a pathologist examined the scene of the incident at the time and a number of witnesses were questioned.

The arrested man, who was being held under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Loughrea Garda station, was released on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí said they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death.