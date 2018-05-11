Gardaí raided suspected brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí investigating brothel-keeping and human trafficking have raided seven premises in Carlow and Kilkenny.

No arrests were made but a Garda spokesman said “evidence of prostitution” was discovered at every location and that all were shut down.

A number of exhibits were seized and “investigations and inquiries are ongoing”, he said.

Three of the suspected brothels were in Kilkenny and four were in Carlow.

The operation, carried out by gardaí from both counties, was assisted by personnel from the National Digital Intelligence Unit, a specialist unit which investigates cybercrime, particularly as it relates to trafficking and immigration offences.

“This operation also included an investigation into potential victims of human trafficking,” the Garda spokesman said.

In a separate but related operation, Garda Immigration Officers in the region inspected 15 premises, including fast food outlets, nail bars and restaurants in a crackdown on illegal immigration.

One woman was arrested in Carlow for immigration offences.