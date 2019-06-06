Gardaí raid farms over claims unsafe horse meat entering food chain

Gardaí have raided several farms and other locations as part of a major investigation into horse meat unfit for human consumption entering the international food chain in Ireland.

The investigation is being led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the force’s serious crimes squad.

The Criminal Assets Bureau is also involved as the suspected fraud is regarded as very lucrative for the key players.

While horse meat is not widely consumed by people in Ireland there is a larger international market that Ireland exports to.

Gardaí believe some horses that should have been slaughtered at the end of their lives and which were not fit for human consumption have effectively been smuggled into the food chain in the Republic.

Evidence has already been uncovered that strongly suggests horse meat that should not have been used in food stuffs for human consumption has illegally been exported for consumption abroad.

Every horse has a passport and is micro-chipped as part of a traceability system to ensure every animal can be tracked.

However, gardaí believe fraudsters have been manipulating that system for profit.

The searches on Thursday were aimed at assessing the extent of that fraud.

Garda sources stressed some people or businesses at the centre of Thursday’s searches may have been the victim of fraudsters rather than have engaged in any crime themselves.

The fraud would be lucrative for those involved because horse owners are required to pay a fee to destroy an animal deemed unfit for human consumption.

If a horse deemed unsuitable for the international food market could be smuggled into the food chain, the owner of the animal could avoid that fee and would instead be paid for the horse they were supplying.

The net difference between the fee they would be required to pay for destroying an animal and the fee they would receive for a horse destined for the food chain would be well in excess of €1,000 per horse, according to sources.

Veterinary officials have already found what they believe is clear evidence of the manipulation of the horse traceability system.

People and commercial operations suspected of being linked to that fraud have been under covert investigation by the Garda and other agencies for some time.

That significant criminal investigation was escalated on Thursday morning when gardaí and other investigative and regulatory agencies conducted searches at seven locations.

Informed sources said arrests were unlikely during Thursday operation as the current phase of the inquiry was aimed at gathering evidence.

This included paperwork, electronic records and any record of communication between suspects in the case.

“The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland are conducting planned searches at locations in Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny,” the Garda said in a statement.

“A total of seven sites are being searched including farms, houses and a commercial premises,” it added of the sites searched during Thursday’s co-ordinated operation.

“The searches are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by members of The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation into offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001 surrounding fraudulent practices regarding tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.

“This is a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation led operation supported by officers from, Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau. ”

Further updates were expected later on Thursday.