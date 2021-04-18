Gardaí question man after fatal stabbing of young woman in Dublin

An investigation has begun after a young woman was fatally stabbed at her home in north Dublin this afternoon.

Jennifer Poole (24), a mother of a girl (7) and boy (4), was treated by paramedics in an apartment on Melville Drive, Finglas, and was then taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where she was pronounced dead.

Gardaí believe one of her children was in the apartment when their mother was stabbed several times.

The property where woman was stabbed is in a private estate of houses and duplex apartments. The victim lived with her two young children in a first-floor apartment.

It was not immediately clear what alerted gardaí to the incident at about 2pm, but some people on the estate believed neighbours living close to the victim heard a disturbance coming from her home and rang 999.

When the responding gardaí arrived at the scene, a man known to the victim was in the apartment.

This man then jumped from its first floor balcony onto the ground where his car was parked nearby. However, he was arrested nearby in Ballymun.

This man, aged in his 20s, is being questioned at Finglas Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a statement, gardaí said the scene has been preserved, and a technical examination is due to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to come forward –particularly anyone in the Melville Drive area of Finglas between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Finglas Garda station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.