Gardaí ‘particularly interested’ in mask used in assault on pensioner

Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a 75-year-old man at his home in inner city Dublin on Saturday have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a mask they believe was worn by the assailant during the course of the attack.

Paddy Hansard was left with head injuries, including several bleeds on his brain, and a spinal injury due to the assault which occurred at about 2am.

Mr Hansard is believed to have been thrown down stairs and hit with a shovel outside his flat at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3.

He was returning from an evening socialising in a nearby pub and gardaí believe he was attacked by a man from the locality.

Gardaí are working on the theory Mr Hansard, and other locals, had previously appealed to the suspect to desist from having late night noisy gatherings at his home. Gardaí believe these appeals to the man are linked to the attack.

Suspect arrested

In a statement on Tuesday, investigating officers said they were “particularly interested” in locating a mask which they believe was worn by the assailant and has not been recovered. “This mask was possibly discarded,” said a Garda spokesman.

Anyone who has seen the mask or anything matching its description is asked to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Garda Station 01-666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Mr Hansard was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital after the attack, where his condition had stabilised.

The suspect in the case was arrested on Saturday afternoon and questioned by gardaí. He has since been released without charge as a file was being prepared for the DPP.

A large group of people attended a vigil in Dublin’s north inner city on Monday night for Mr Hansard, who is well known in the area.