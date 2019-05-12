Gardaí no longer treating death of woman in Donegal as suspicious

Gardaí are no longer treating the death of a woman in Co Donegal as suspicious after a postmortem examination was carried out on Sunday.

The body of Julie Harvey had been found at her home in the village of Milford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Harvey, who was in her 40s, was married and was a mother and grandmother.

Her husband Anthony and extended family are being comforted by neighbours and friends.

Ms Harvey, who worked at home, was well-known in the locality and was a keen bingo player.

Her body was found in an upstairs room of her home near Lough Lane at around 7am on Saturday. It is not known exactly how she died.

Garda sources say Ms Harvey had some injuries on her body.

Gardaí had sealed off the area following the discovery of her body. A full forensic examination of the scene has carried out by gardaí.

