Gardaí must ‘live by’ the force’s code of ethics, says Drew Harris

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he felt hard-hitting remarks of the chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal were almost directed at him as commissioner and were a “clarion call” for action.

He had already spoken to whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe on the phone, doing so the afternoon the Disclosures Tribunal report was published. Mr Harris also confirmed he was due to meet Sgt McCabe later on Wednesday.

In his first appearance before a Oireachtas committee since becoming commissioner two months ago, Mr Harris told the joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice that Mr Justice Peter Charleton’s report would be followed by action.

The concluding remarks by the Tribunal chairman in his report said the Garda was invisible on the streets and described a force “isolated” in Garda stations.

The comments also encouraged the Garda to take to its core the fact they were public servants and encouraged all members to interact with the public every day and to do so politely in a spirit of public service.

Mr Harris did not comment directly on the Tribunal finding that a “campaign of calumny” was run against Sgt McCabe by former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan and the former head of the Garda Press Office Supt David Taylor.

However, Mr Harris said a change in culture in the Garda would be led by changes in behaviour.

He was committed to completing training in the Garda code of ethics by the end of the year; a code the Policing Authority believes can result in the change in culture in the force if members truly take it on board.

“I don’t want people to sign it because they are told to,” he said of the code, adding gardaí must “adhere to” and “live by” the code.

Undergoing the day-long training into the code, and signing up to it, were now prerequisites for all promotions the new commissioner said.

However, Mr Harris said he and his senior management team were the people in the Garda who must lead by example in the way they behave.

Exemplary behviour

If his own behaviour was not exemplary he could be open to a charge of hypocrisy when encouraging those in the force he led to behave well.

Mr Harris said he could not see any logic to arguments put forward by a small number of commentators questioning his suitability to be in charge of State security because he had come from the PSNI.

He is a former deputy chief constable of the PSNI, departing that role in August and becoming Garda commissioner in September. And while in the PSNI he dealt closely with the MI5 British security service.

He is the first person to serve as a police officer outside the jurisdiction to be appointed as commissioner. However, he is not the first external candidate, as civil servants were previously appointed commissioner.

“Some of that commentary has been ill founded,” he said of those who questioned his suitability for the role.

“I swore an oath and that oath is important to me. I have here to serve and protect the people of Ireland. ”

However, the welcome from the public and from within the Garda organisation has been “full and wholesome” so much so he had found it “moving”.

He was struck in particular at the welcome afforded to him when he met people at the recent National Ploughing Championships.

He reply to questions from Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD (SF) Mr Harris confirmed his obligations under the Official Secrets Act in Britain were lifelong.

But he did not feel this was in any way incompatible with his obligations in Ireland now that he was commissioner of the Garda.

When asked by Jim O’Callaghan TD (FF) if he had found the Garda to be a disciplined force, something that has been questioned in the past, Mr Harris said: “It is a disciplined force but it is not helped by its discipline procedures.”

That was a clear reference to the Garda’s current procedures which, for example, Mr Justice Charleton had said were too complex and too open to challenge via judicial review in the courts.

Technology

One issue Mr Harris said he had found in the Garda since taking up his post at the head of the force was the inferior ICT at the force’s disposal compared to the PSNI.

“The investment in IT in the PSNI happened 15 years ago,” he said, adding the Garda was now investing in that area. For example, computer aided dispatch was being rolled out.

This system will keep a record of all calls Garda personnel were called out to. It will enable the Garda monitor where resources are most needed and when demands on policing were changing and where and how they were changing.

On the issue of Brexit, Mr Harris said while the Garda was making plans it was unclear what form Brexit would take.

However, he was very keen any hard border or any aspect of Brexit would become “an emotive driver” or “rallying call” for dissident Republicans.

On the issue of overtime, Mr Harris said restrictions recently put in place were necessary because the budget had been overspent.

He needed to “get a rope around” the spend and understand better what it was delivering. However, while a new system of approval for any overtime spending was in place, money was available for pre-planned operations and emergencies.

He added it was poor practice to expect Garda members to be “constantly in the workplace” by doing additional hours regularly under overtime.

It was an area that, if not controlled, could begin to cause other vital areas to be neglected, such as training within the force.