Gardaí move against cyber crime, prostitution gang in Dublin

Gardaí believe an international crime gang based in Dublin has run at least €1.5 million from the proceeds of crime through a series of so-called mule bank accounts and bogus company accounts in the Republic.

The cash was the proceeds of crime including internet scams, organised prostitution and thefts. The suspects arrested are Romanian nationals living in Dublin.

A series of searches was carried out on Wednesday morning in north and west Dublin by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) assisted by Romanian-speaking gardaí and Garda members seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

“Gardaí identified a number of bogus companies established by a criminal organisation and a large number of bank accounts set up in both false names and money mules,” a Garda statement said. “Gardaí have established that about €1.5 million was laundered through these accounts.”

Mule accounts are those held by people but which are used by crime gangs to receive and move money after the account holder has been coerced or agrees to allow access to their accounts for a fee.

The money under investigation by the Garda represents the proceeds of cyber-crimes based on scams that seek to extract money from victims’ payment cards by sending bogus text messages or making deception-based phone calls to people.

At the eight properties searched on Wednesday gardaí seized documentation related to shell companies and bank accounts linked to them along with various forms of identification, mobile phones and cash. The phones were confiscated for examination to determine if they contain any information of evidential value.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences include money laundering and obstruction. All four are in their 20s or 30s and from Romania, with two of the men detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, allowing gardaí to detain them for questioning for up to seven days without charge.

One of the men is being detained on suspicion of obstructing gardaí and the fourth is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The arrested men were taken for questioning to Clontarf, Ballymun, Swords and Raheny stations in Dublin.