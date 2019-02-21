Gardaí make multiple Cork city arrests in crime crackdown

Twenty-nine people have been arrested by gardaí in Cork city.

The arrests were made on Wednesday of this week and came as part of Operation Thor – Project Storm, a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime and disrupting criminal activity.

The arrests relate to a number of recent incidents of robbery, threats to kill and sale and supply of drugs; 23 of the 29 people detained have been brought before the courts while the remaining six were released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Five premises were searched under warrant which resulted in the seizure of €12,600 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cannabis resin, ecstasy and heroin.

Three people who were arrested as part of the searches have since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The operations were carried out by local gardaí along with various units from the force – detective, immigration, drugs , roads, dog and armed support.

Assistance for the checkpoint operation was provided by Revenue and Customs officers and the Department of Social Protection.

As part of the day of action, two multiagency checkpoints were mounted on the South Link road and North Ring Road. A further nine checkpoints were set up by other units which resulted in a number of road traffic offences being detected.