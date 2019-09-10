Gardaí make first arrest over murder of man in Co Clare 13 years ago

Gardaí have made their first arrest in relation to the murder of a man in Co Clare 13 years ago.

Aidan Kelly (19) was murdered near the village of Ardnacrusha, Co Clare on May 10th 2006. He was shot up to five times and left for dead in a country lane in Blackwater two miles from Limerick city.

The man in his 30s was arrested on Tuesday morning and is being held at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Kelly from College Avenue, Moyross, Limerick, had been due to become a father a few weeks after his death.

Although known to gardaí the victim was not regarded as a “serious criminal” and his previous convictions related mostly to road traffic offences.

It was believed he was lured to the Blackwater area, which is located about two miles outside Limerick city, where the attack was carried out.

At the time his relatives insisted his death was not related to any gangland feud in Limerick.

Gardaí investigating this incident have appealed for anyone who has information, “no matter how insignificant they may think it is”, to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.