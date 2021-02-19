Gardaí make eighth arrest in investigation into murder of Co Louth teen

Gardaí investigating the murder of a Co Louth youth in 2020 have arrested another man.

The arrest brings to eight the total number of people held during the investigation into the juvenile’s death.

The teenage boy was murdered by people suspected of being linked to organised crime in Dublin and Louth. One of the chief suspects in his death died several months later.

The youth cannot be named due to a recent Court of Appeal judgment stating minors who are victims of crime cannot be identified, even if they are deceased.

On Friday, Gardaí in Co Louth arrested a man aged in his mid-20s in connection with the murder.

He was arrested under a Section 42 warrant issued by the District Court and is currently being held in Mountjoy Garda Station. He can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

A man and woman who were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation remain in custody at Drogheda and Balbriggan Garda stations. They can be detained for up to seven days before release or charge.