Gardaí listed ‘nasty questions’ O’Sullivan could face about McCabe

A document containing a list of nasty questions which then Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan could expect to be asked was prepared for the Garda press office in October 2016, the Charleton tribunal has heard.

Supt John Ferris, who worked in the press office at the time, said the list was prepared at the request of either himself or Andrew McLindon, a civilian who is the force’s director of communications.

The document was prepared by a consultant who was “providing expertise in terms of the press office communications at the time”.

Michael McDowell SC, counsel for whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe, said the document showed the press office was aware of and talking about issues surrounding Sgt McCabe, and was not just “issuing formal, bland statements to the media”.

The tribunal is looking at allegations that senior gardaí­ were smearing the whistleblower’s reputation to politicians, journalists and others. This related to an allegation of sexual assault made in 2006 by ‘Ms D’ against Sgt McCabe, which the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to pursue, saying that no offence had been disclosed.

Supt Ferris was questioned about queries sent to the press office in relation to Sgt McCabe in 2016 and last year. He said that media emails seeking a comment from the commissioner on various issues would have gone “up the line” for a response.

Uncomplimentary

Supt Ferris said he was aware of a rumour that there was an allegation of sexual assault against Sgt McCabe, and that the DPP had directed no prosecution. He said he was not privy to uncomplimentary comments against Sgt McCabe from former garda press office chief Supt David Taylor,

“I dealt with him [Supt Taylor] professionally. If I didn’t have to deal with him, I didn’t deal with him,” Supt Ferris said.

Retired assistant commissioner John O’Mahony, who was appointed by then commissioner Martin Callinan to investigate allegations into the quashing of penalty points on October 31st, 2012, said his investigation had three aspects - criminal, disciplinary, and evaluating garda systems and procedures.

He said Mr Callinan “never spoke to me in any derogatory manner about any of the whistleblowers”.

Mr O’Mahony said the commissioner was not frustrated or angry when the Public Accounts Committee wanted to call Sgt McCabe to give evidence about the penalty points controversy in January 2014.

“I can only tell you what I saw first hand in relation to the commissioner,” Mr O’Mahony said. “I didn’t see that frustration, I didn’t see that anger. There was concern that private information was appearing in public. That was his sole concern.”

‘Admired’

Mr O’Mahony said he had known Mr Callinan since 1982, when they worked together in the Central Detective unit. “I admired him as a hard worker, very exacting, wanted to do everything to a high standard, a very professional standard,” he said.

Mr O’Mahony said he did not know Ms O’Sullivan as well as he did Mr Callinan, but he had a good working relationship with her. He said he was given sufficient resources to investigate “ticket fixing” for road traffic offences.

He said that he began to suspect the identity of the anonymous whistleblowers providing information on penalty points cancellations, and this was later confirmed in December 2012.

He said he was aware of the 2006 allegation against Sgt McCabe, and that “a complaint had been made, it had been investigated and DPP had directed no prosecution”.

Mr O’Mahony said he felt “precluded” from speaking to the whistleblowers because of the laws around confidential reporting.

He told the tribunal that officers went to meet an uncle of Sgt McCabe who said he had information in early 2013 “with an open mind in relation to what the information could have been”.

The inquiry was not intended to discredit Sgt McCabe, and was dealt with discreetly and did not become public knowledge, Mr O’Mahony said.