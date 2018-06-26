Gardaí launch fresh appeal over fatal hit-and-run in 2011

Gardaí have made a fresh appeal for information about a fatal hit-and-run in Co Monaghan seven years ago.

Fintan Treanor (20) was struck by a vehicle while walking home from a night out in Castleblaney in the early hours of June 26th, 2011.

The incident occurred on the Lemgare Road in Clontribet, which is said to be a quiet country road with little traffic. The vehicle involved has yet to be located.

Gardaí and Crimestoppers are asking anyone with information about an old model Audi A4 - year 1995 to 2001- with a missing front air vent grille to contact them.

Speaking on the seventh anniversary of Mr Treanor’s death, Det Insp James O’Leary appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Perhaps at the time you felt unable to come forward with information but seven years has passed and you may have vital information that would locate the driver,” he said.

Crimestoppers chairman Tim Dalton said anyone with information could call it anonymously on 1800 25 00 25 .

“Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction,” he said.

Alternatively, anyone with any information can contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.