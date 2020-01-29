Gardaí issue public warning after shots fired at patrol car in Co Wexford

A massive Garda manhunt is underway in Co Wexford after shots were fired at a patrol car.

The incident happened after gardaí from Gorey station responded to reports of a cardriving erratically and dangerously along the R725 Gorey to Carnew Road.

Shortly after 8.30am, gardaí attempted to stop a Blue BMW 318, registration 06W1012.

The men fled when they spotted the Garda car.

Gardaí gave chase and two shots were fired at the Garda car.

No one was injured.

The BMW was subsequently discovered burnt out in the townland of Banntown, Co Wexford.

The Garda has issued an urgent warning not to approach the men or their vehicle but to call 999 if they are spotted.

The men are believed to be travelling in a “dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar),” a Garda spokesman said.

They were last seen in the North Wexford, Gorey Town and Clogh areas.