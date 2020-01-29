Gardaí issue public warning after shot fired at patrol car in Co Wexford

A massive Garda manhunt is under way in Co Wexford after a gun was fired at a patrol car.

Two males escaped from the scene afterwards and are believed to pose a potential danger to the public.

The incident happened after gardaí from Gorey station responded to reports of a suspected burglary near Craanford in Wexford.

The men fled when they spotted the Garda car.

Gardaí gave chase and a shot was fired at the Garda car.

No one was injured.

The Garda has issued an urgent warning not to approach the men or their vehicle but to call 999 if they are spotted.

The men are believed to be travelling in a “dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia car (or similar),” a Garda spokesman said.

They were last seen in the North Wexford, Gorey Town and Clogh areas.