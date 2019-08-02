Gardaí issue plea after Blanchardstown cash in transit robbery

Gardaí­ have responded to a cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Friday. Investigating officers are at the scene of crime.

A cash box was stolen at 3pm from a premises in the shopping centre during the incident, but no injuries have been reported. It is understood three male suspects took part in the robbery and fled the scene in a grey 2007 D Opel Zafira which was later found destroyed at Sheepmoor Crescent in the area.

Gardaí at Blanchardstown are appealing for anyone with information or mobile phone footage to contact them. They are calling on motorists, in particular, who were in the area at the time and may have dashcam data to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01-666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.