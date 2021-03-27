Gardaí issue more than 2,700 fines for house parties during lockdowns

Gardaí have issued more than 2,700 fines to people attending or organising house parties during Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

A total of 16,834 people have had Covid-19 fines imposed for a range of breaches of restrictions.

The Garda said house parties put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with afterwards, including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and the local community.

In a statement the Garda said high-visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots will continue across the country this weekend.

The message ahead of the Easter holiday asked people to plan activities to ensure exercise is taken within the 5km limit for recreation.

The force warned people that illegal parking at popular amenities can result in cars being towed and impounded, and all adults in a car found to be undertaking a non-essential journey may be liable for a €100 fine each.

As of this week the following fines had been issued:

12,336 fines of €100 for non-essential travel

721 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports and ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports and ports is 1,096

554 fines of €500 for organising a house party and 2,159 fines of €150 for attending a house party

293 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

The statement concluded that the force continues to find groups gathering in breach of regulations which are “a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones”.