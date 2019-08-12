Gardaí issue further appeal over alleged sex attack in Courtown

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a man who helped three teenage girls after they were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted in Courtown to come forward.

Its understood the man came to their assistance in the early hours of July 28th in the seaside town in Co Wexford.

No arrests have been made although a group of young males from Kilkenny are the chief suspects in the alleged attacks. Concerns were raised earlier this month that at least one of the suspects may have fled the jurisdiction to the UK.

In a statement on Monday, the Garda said investigators were hoping to speak to a man who helped the three girls following the alleged assault.

Gardaí thanked members of the public who had been in touch since the incident but renewed their appeal for anyone with information who had not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

Investigators have been reluctant to share descriptions of the alleged attackers due to their age, sources said. A number, or perhaps all, of the suspects are underage.

A large number of youths had gathered in the Courtown Harbour area around the time of the alleged attack and were consuming significant quantities of alcohol, sources said. This has hampered the inquiry, with some potential eye-witnesses giving investigators muddled or incomplete accounts of the night.

The girls, who are aged between 14 and 17, were interviewed by specially trained gardaí. They are from west Dublin and were in the Co Wexford town on holiday.