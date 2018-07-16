Gardaí issue appear for missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing a 14-year-old girl from Dublin’s north inner city.

Kristiana Strauga was last seen on Sherrard Street Upper at 2.30pm on Saturday. She is described as 5ft 1in with black hair, blue eyes and of thin build. Kristiana was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black and white top and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Kristiana or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.