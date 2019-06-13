Gardaí issue appeal over shooting incident at house in Longford

A man in his 40s narrowly avoided being injured when shots were fired at a house in Longford, gardaí have said, as they appealed to the public for information on the incident.

It is understood the incident, which occurred at about 10.30pm on Thursday, June 6th, at a house in Clonbalt Wood in the town, was linked to a local feud.

Sources said a shotgun was used to fire a number of shots in the incident. Pellets flew through the front window of the home, narrowly missing the man’s head.

Those responsible for the attack fled the scene in a saloon car. A vehicle, believed to be the same car, was later found burnt out in the Ferefad area.

On Thursday gardaí issued an appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have seen a saloon car or anyone acting suspiciously between 9.30pm and 11.30pm in the Clonbalt Wood, Drumlish Road or Ferefad areas.

They are also appealing to those with dashcam footage from the above mentioned areas to contact Longford Garda station at 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.