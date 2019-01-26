Gardaí issue appeal after pedestrian is struck by 4x4 in Co Kildare

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information over a fatal road incident in Co Kildare on Friday.

A male pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on the Dublin Road in Monasterevin at approximately 6.50pm. He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas hospital, where it is due to undergo a postmortem.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them at Kildare Garda station on 045-527730 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.

Monaghan crash

Gardaí have also appealed for information on a fatal single-vehicle crash in Co Monaghan on Friday.

A man and a woman in their 70s died after their car left the road near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneil Cross and ended up on a bog.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm, after the alarm was raised.

The man and woman were removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Garda forensic investigators were due to examine the scene on Saturday morning.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.